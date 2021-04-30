Calistoga's Concerts in the Park to start July 22

Calistoga's Concerts in the Park series is set to resume starting July 22 with the popular blue grass band National Park Radio, followed each Thursday into August by four more bands.
The free concerts in Pioneer Park are brought to the community by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year's concerts are subject to whatever conditions will have to be met at the time, said Executive Director Bruce Kyse.
"We don't know exactly what those conditions will be yet, but we're coming up with contingency plans for several options," he said.
The Chamber may have to limit the number of people attending each event, and have concert-goers reserve and download tickets ahead of time.
Kyse said people will be able to bring food and wine and if allowed, wineries will be able to sponsor and sell wine at each event.
After National Park Radio, the local jazz and pop band The Humdingers are scheduled to perform on July 29, followed by the Latin rock group Maya on Aug. 5, Dirty Cello on Aug. 12, and The Boys of Summer Aug. 19.
