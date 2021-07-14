Calistoga's Concerts in the Park to start July 22

Calistoga's Concerts in the Park series will resume July 22 with the popular bluegrass band National Park Radio.

The concerts will be held at Pioneer Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for five consecutive Thursdays. Wines from Chateau Montelena and Lawer Estates will be available for purchase.

The free concerts are brought to the community by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. They were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

After National Park Radio, the local jazz and pop band The Humdingers are scheduled to perform on July 29, followed by the Latin rock group Maya on Aug. 5, Dirty Cello on Aug. 12, and The Boys of Summer Aug. 19.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.