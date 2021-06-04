Calistoga's Dr. Wilkinson's resort to celebrate renovation with pie eating contest

Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga is inviting the community to a special event to kick off the historic property’s renovation.
A pie eating contest along with drinks and bites will be hosted by The Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem with special prizes offered for the winner.
Open to all Calistoga community members on Tuesday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., the event will be held at House of Better, the resort’s new counter-service restaurant and bar by Trevor Logan of San Francisco’s Green Chile Kitchen and his Sonoma-based Chile Pies Baking Co.
This is a free event to welcome Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs back to the Calistoga community with a brand-new look.
RSVP to add your name for the pie eating contest, to RSVPDRW@glodownead.com. RSVPs will close once capacity is reached.
Recipe series: Napa Valley Chefs at Home
Recipes from local chefs that you can try at home during shelter-in-place orders in Napa County.
Chef Todd Humphries shares his recipe for the popular Kitchen Door Chicken Wings.
Chef Antony Paone of Archetype shares the restaurant's popular cauliflower steak recipe.
Chef and co-owner Valentín (Nes) Atayde of Mercadito Food Truck hails from Mexico City, but moved to the U.S. in 2006. The business recently c…
Ben and Ali Koenig of Heritage Eats have faced daunting hurdles these past five years including Napa wildfires and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to our question, what are chefs cooking at home these days, Lissa Doumeni provided a favorite recipe that she and her husband Hiro Sone often prepared when running their St. Helena restaurant Terra.
Each week, we are checking in with Napa Valley chefs to see what is happening with their restaurants and also see if they have a recipe to sha…
An easy pasta recipe from Chef Charlie Palmer to try at home.
Find options for take-out dining from Napa Valley restaurants.
Napa General Store shares its chicken salad recipe.