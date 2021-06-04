 Skip to main content
Calistoga's Dr. Wilkinson's resort to celebrate renovation with pie eating contest

Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga is inviting the community to a special event to kick off the historic property’s renovation.

A pie eating contest along with drinks and bites will be hosted by The Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem with special prizes offered for the winner.

Open to all Calistoga community members on Tuesday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., the event will be held at House of Better, the resort’s new counter-service restaurant and bar by Trevor Logan of San Francisco’s Green Chile Kitchen and his Sonoma-based Chile Pies Baking Co.

This is a free event to welcome Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs back to the Calistoga community with a brand-new look.

RSVP to add your name for the pie eating contest, to RSVPDRW@glodownead.com. RSVPs will close once capacity is reached.

Chef Trevor Logan talks about the new House of Better restaurant at the renovated Dr. Wilkinson's resort in Calistoga. At the heart of the healthy menu are roasted green chiles.

