Calistoga's Dr. Wilkinson's resort to host second pie eating contest

Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga is inviting local Calistogans and visitors to its second Pie Eating Contest, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The more the merrier and the winner will receive a two-night stay at the renovated resort as a first-place prize for finishing the most pie (sans hands) in five minutes.

The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winning radio and TV personality and Foodie Chap for KCBS Liam Mayclem.

The event is free but entrants must register at eventbrite.com.

The event is also on the same day as Calistoga’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, which offers local shopping discounts to participants sporting their favorite eyesore pullover. Adding to the festivities, the Napa Valley Cruisers will be driving over to the resort to showcase their best vintage wheels.