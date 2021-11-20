Calistoga's Dr. Wilkinson's resort to host second pie eating contest

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs in Calistoga is inviting local Calistogans and visitors to its second Pie Eating Contest, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The more the merrier and the winner will receive a two-night stay at the renovated resort as a first-place prize for finishing the most pie (sans hands) in five minutes.
The event will be hosted by Emmy Award winning radio and TV personality and Foodie Chap for KCBS Liam Mayclem.
The event is free but entrants must register at
eventbrite.com. The event is also on the same day as Calistoga’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, which offers local shopping discounts to participants sporting their favorite eyesore pullover. Adding to the festivities, the Napa Valley Cruisers will be driving over to the resort to showcase their best vintage wheels.
Photos: From The Weekly Calistogan, the week of Nov. 11
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
In 2019, Calistoga's chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Col. Elmer Ellsworth Camp #23) marched in the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade. They will be marching again this year.
Ann Schleeter
Bothe Napa Valley State Park
Jason Jordan, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park steward, left; Sen. Bill Dodd; Rep. Mike Thompson; Cathie Bennett Warner, Board President of the Napa Valley State Parks Associates; and Rob Grassi, Park Maintenance Specialist were present at a special event at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park Nov. 8 to mark the park's 175th anniversary.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Christian Ramirez, Edgar Cardera, Juan Vega
Calistoga junior Christian Ramirez kicks an extra point off Edgar Cardera's hold as Juan Vega (5) blocks a Tomales defender on Oct. 22.
Dave Mosher photo
Brandon Juarez
Calistoga's Brandon Juarez scores against visiting Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Alexis Escobedo
Calistoga's Alexis Escobedo (4) takes a shot against Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photot
Carlos Avina
Calistoga's Carlos Avina collects a high bouncer against Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Brandon Juarez
Calistoga's Brandon Juarez, left, goes for a header against Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Diego Flores
Calistoga's Diego Flores controls the ball against Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Isaac Garcia
Calistoga's Isaac Garcia (14) pounds the ball toward the Roseland Collegiate Prep goal on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Isaac Garcia
Calistoga's Isaac Garcia (14) keeps a Roseland Collegiate Prep defender at a distance on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Carlos Avina
Calistoga's Carlos Avina leaps for a header against Roseland Collegiate Prep on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Alexis Escobedo
Calistoga's Alexis Escobedo (4) tries to shoot past the Roseland Collegiate Prep goalkeeper on Nov. 3.
Dave Mosher photo
Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out
Plein Aire artist Therese Legere won third place in Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out this year.
Therese Legere
Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out
This watercolor by Najeeb Abdulrahiman of Lincoln Avenue, entitled 'After the Rain' took first place in Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out this year.
Najeeb Abdulrahiman
Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out
Artist Loretta Loy-Adair's oil 'Napa Vignette' received a community vote award in Calistoga Art Center's Plein Air Paint Out this year.
Loretta Loy
Truss Four Seasons
Truss Restaurant + Bar in Calistoga is led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
The strip loin for two at Truss comes with anchovy butter.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
400 Silverado Trail, also known as the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, sits on 27 acres.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
Diners at Truss can enjoy various "snacks" around the firepit.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
The Truss Restaurant and Bar outdoor-dining deck overlooks the resort’s grounds and the surrounding vineyards and rolling hills.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
The Jekyll and Hyde cocktail at Truss is made with locally distilled Burning Chair’bourbon, St. George, pear liquor and brown sugar.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
Thin-crust pizza is on the menu at Truss in Calistoga.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
The “pressed” chicken at Truss is colorful and surprisingly spicy.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
Pastry Chef Gaulin offers three desserts at Truss, each of which is delicious, textured and craveable.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
Randy Languerand at Truss in Calistoga crafts a small collection of creative cocktails including The Tom Joad cocktail which features a Laphroaig 10 Year Scotch "spritz."
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
The Truss team harvests, cleans, salts and packages their own caviar, and serves it with inch-high sourdough blinis.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
Prosciutto-textured duck ham is served at Truss.
Tim Carl Photography
Truss Four Seasons
A crudites plate at Truss, replete with artistically plated crispy local vegetables served with a whipped tofu green goddess dressing and an interesting oyster-leaf wrap.
Tim Carl Photography
