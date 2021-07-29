Calistoga's Francis House nominated in USA Today's "Best Historic Hotels in America"

For the second year in a row, Calistoga's landmark Francis House is in the running for USA Today's People Choice award for the "Best Historic Hotels in America" contest.

The hotel is one of only 20 historic hotels nominated in the nation, and the only one from California. The Francis House was voted No. 5 in the top 10 contest last year.

Help the Francis House win again this year by votiing online at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-historic-hotel. Polls close on Monday, Aug. 16.

"In today's travel landscape dotted with sparkling new resorts and ultra-modern skyscraper hotels, a bit of history is often welcome. Each of these classic lodgings, nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a panel of hotel experts, has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place," the contest's website states.

The 10Best editors also considered industry awards and guest reviews to determine the nominees.

Along with last year's distinction, the Francis House also received a 2018 Preservation Design award from the California Preservation Foundation, the same year it opened.