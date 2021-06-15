Calistoga's graduating Class of 2021 rose to the challenges of an unprecedented year

Jubilation was in the air at the football field at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School on June 11 as students, parents, friends and relatives gathered for the senior graduation ceremony, in-person.

Although masks were still worn, with the waning of the pandemic in Napa Valley, the scene was in marked contrast to last year’s drive-thru event at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

After a uniquely challenging year of isolation from classmates and teachers due to the pandemic, emotions were palpable as 63 seniors were awarded their diplomas.

In a year also fraught with major wildfires, in 2020-2021, teachers, administrators, parents, and the community rallied to support the town’s graduating students.

Before the crowd, valedictorian Colin Scully described the past school year as one of “loneliness, disjointedness and isolation,” as students were mostly schooled online due to the pandemic.

But despite the challenges, “There was a fire, a passion that can be sensed in this class, a determination to succeed and to make a better future. No pandemic could hold us down,” Scully said.