Calistoga's ‘Green Church’ to transform into Brannan Community Center

Serendipity at work Ed Kozel, a Calistoga resident and member of the Center’s board of directors, said the project evolved as the brainchild of two groups of Calistoga residents concerned about the church’s decay: members of the local Rotary Club, especially Jim Barnes, who is president of the Center; Dick and Edie Englehard, also on the organization’s board; and others including Kozel, his wife Sara; and architect and Calistoga Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, who is vice president of the Center.

Said Kozel, “My wife and I were always dismayed that Calistoga has no performing arts venue. We looked at the fairgrounds, but that was a no-go. At the same time, others were trying to find a way to restore the Green Church to its long-term role of continuing to provide public service to Calistoga and the Upper Valley community. It really was a case of serendipity.”

Over the course of last summer, the group came together and held organized discussions about the fate of the church. Until March of this year, just before the shelter-in-place order was issued, the Green Church was still used for AA and ESL meetings, and by the Presbyterian congregation, which had dwindled to only about 10 congregants, according to Kozel. The congregation was also no longer able to maintain the upkeep of the church. So, the Center’s board of directors signed a 50-year lease with the Presbyterian congregation — governed by the Presbytery of the Redwoods in Napa — with the option to renew as long as the church, as a tenant, has the right to continue services once the transformation to The Brannan Center is complete.