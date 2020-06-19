Calistoga's Jasmin Lopez Romero awarded Ingalls Family Scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School's class of 2020 graduate Jasmin Lopez Romero has been awarded this year's Kent and Frances Ingalls Family Scholarship, through the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga.

The scholarship is awarded annually to one senior graduating from Calistoga High School who has been a Boys & Girls Club member and will be attending a four-year university. The recipient receives $10,000 dispersed over four years.

Lopez Romero has been a Club kid since early elementary school and part of the Teen Center since the seventh grade. As a student and as a young adult she is kind, responsible, mature, and warm.

Lopez Romero has been working in Calistoga since she was 13-years old, and is also an ardent athlete, playing softball for four years, and volleyball since she was ten. She was a member of AVID, Interact, Clara, ASB, and the Soroptimists, while making honor roll and becoming senior class president.

This Fall she will be starting college at UC Davis to study biomedical engineering.

"We are happy to be able to support Jasmin in her goals and know she will continue to make our Club and community proud," said Anton Parisi, Teen Unit Director.