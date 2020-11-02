Calistoga's jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich performs live streaming on Saturday

Calistoga Jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich continues his weekly live streaming concerts this coming Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. with the Best of America + The World = Jazz, including the Great American Songbook with music of Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Billy Strayhorn, Harry Warren, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter.

Each week Vuckovich puts together a new program, and weaves history and storytelling into his concerts. This Saturday, he’ll be talking about those musicians who rose to high artistic levels by displaying beautiful, sophisticated, melodic and harmonic invention.

“This soulful music influenced the rest of the world, in my estimation equaling melodically, harmonically other musical forms created in different parts of the world. The melodic lyricism and shapes of those inventive melodies have the power to affect one's soul in an uplifting way,” Vuckovich said. “Additionally, the lyricists who contributed the meaningful words to these beautiful songs were poets.”

Vuckovich will also choose a few selections from Europe and South America, which were influenced by jazz music which then became a part of the jazz musician's repertoire. “These compositions also artistically equaled the high level of The Great American Songbook,” he said.