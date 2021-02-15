Calistoga's Kenefick Winery and Truffle Shuffle team for 'Cook Along' event

Kenefick Ranch in Calistoga has teamed up with the San Francisco-based Truffle Shuffle company to host a virtual culinary experience, at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 13.
The interactive dinner will be led by a team of Michelin-trained chefs who will teach viewers how to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home.
The 90-minute virtual event package price is $195, with a portion of each booking providing a meal to a family in need.
As the featured entrée of the night, Snake River Farms’ steak with bearnaise sauce will be paired with Kenefick Ranch’s 2016 Picket Road White and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chris’s Cuvee. One bottle of each wine will be included in the package, along with all the ingredients needed to make the entrée for two people.
Chris Kenefick, vice president of sales for Kenefick Ranch, will offer his insight on two featured wines he has expertly selected to pair with the dish.
“While we wish we could gather together for a meal in-person, we’re excited to host this unique experience as a way to virtually connect with our fellow food and wine enthusiasts,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed interacting with our wine club members and other customers during the pandemic, with monthly wine tastings on Facebook. We are thrilled to now offer an elevated experience where guests can learn the coveted craft of cooking like a Michelin-trained chef, while enjoying the perfect accompanying wines, of course.”
Launched by a group of renowned food and wine industry professionals, including two French Laundry alums, Truffle Shuffle was created to source and provide the finest truffles available. During the pandemic, the brand shifted to become one of the country’s leading live cooking experiences, earning accolades from O Magazine, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The San Francisco Chronicle. For each virtual “cook along” event, their team equips viewers with the skills needed to master flavorful and elegant dishes like a true chef.
Those interested in purchasing the Truffle Shuffle Package can visit Kenefick Ranch’s online shop at www.KenefickRanch.com/Shop.
