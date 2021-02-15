Calistoga's Kenefick Winery and Truffle Shuffle team for 'Cook Along' event

Kenefick Ranch in Calistoga has teamed up with the San Francisco-based Truffle Shuffle company to host a virtual culinary experience, at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 13.

The interactive dinner will be led by a team of Michelin-trained chefs who will teach viewers how to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home.

The 90-minute virtual event package price is $195, with a portion of each booking providing a meal to a family in need.

As the featured entrée of the night, Snake River Farms’ steak with bearnaise sauce will be paired with Kenefick Ranch’s 2016 Picket Road White and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chris’s Cuvee. One bottle of each wine will be included in the package, along with all the ingredients needed to make the entrée for two people.

Chris Kenefick, vice president of sales for Kenefick Ranch, will offer his insight on two featured wines he has expertly selected to pair with the dish.