 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga's La Franchi named as alternative Angus Association delegate

Calistoga's La Franchi named as alternative Angus Association delegate

{{featured_button_text}}
Oak Ridge Angus

Oak Ridge Angus ranch in Knight's Valley comprises 1,200 acres. 

 Courtesy Cheryl La Franchi

Cheryl La Franchi of Calistoga has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas., reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Franchi, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 217 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting.

La Franchi's family has owned Oak Ridge Angus in Knight's Valley for more than 100 years, raising cattle on its sprawling 1,200-acre ranch.

Info: ANGUS.org

Calistoga's Charlotte Williams' goats munch through scrub in Angwin while being filmed by an Irish TV crew.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News