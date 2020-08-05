You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga's Malia Kim Epps honored on the Dean's List at Baylor University

Calistoga's Malia Kim Epps honored on the Dean's List at Baylor University

{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor University

Baylor University in Waco Tx.

 Baylor University

Calistoga’s Malia Kim Epps has been honored on the 2020 Dean’s List at Baylor University. Epps is studying in the college’s Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution with more than 18,000 students.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News