Calistoga's Malia Kim Epps honored on the Dean's List at Baylor University

Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Calistoga’s Malia Kim Epps has been honored on the 2020 Dean’s List at Baylor University. Epps is studying in the college’s Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.