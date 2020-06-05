Calistoga's Mount View Hotel reopens June 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calistoga’s Mount View Hotel reopens Friday, June 12 starting with “Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright,” a promotion that celebrates the tastes and tunes of Jamaica throughout June.

The Mount View remains committed to keeping safe and comfortable distance at all times.

- With only 33 rooms, there will never be large crowds.

- They have implemented the highest cleanliness protocol.

- There is plenty of beautiful outdoor, socially distanced space, including a backyard patio with one touch dining service.

In the coming months, Mount View Hotel will share the flavors and sounds of Jamaica, Cuba and Brazil.

“Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright” begins Friday, June 12 with safely distanced, outdoor dining and DJ music. It continues on Saturday, June 13 on the patio. Guest rooms start at $250 per night. Prix Fixe Dinner is $45 per person.

For more information visit MountViewHotel.com or call 707-942-6877.