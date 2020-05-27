Calistoga's popular Concerts in the Park canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calistoga’s annual free, outdoor summer concert series that normally begins in June has been canceled this year.

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Calistoga’s Concerts in the Park for 2020. There is just too much uncertainty to plan for events of this kind before the end of summer,” the Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday. “This is not a decision we take lightly. We know the summer concerts are extremely popular and that they will be missed by residents and visitors, alike.”

The concerts feature a different band each week in Pioneer Park, beginning Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

People bring picnics with bottles of wine, and wineries also set up stands featuring their own wine.

By 2 in the afternoon the park is packed with chairs and blankets, reserving space on the lawn. People and dogs of all ages are welcome.

