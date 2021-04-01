Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum re-opens April 16 with Earl Thollander exhibit

Calistoga’s Sharpsteen Museum will re-open April 16 with an exhibit featuring a wide variety of works from internationally known local artist Earl Thollander.
The exhibit was scheduled for May of last year, but the museum closed in March due to the pandemic.
Thollander’s daughter-in-law, Lauren Thollander, started from scratch gathering the works to display and was a little nervous, but as it turned out, “I did have a year to put it together,” she said.
Earl Thollander was well known in the Napa Valley, and died in 2001 at the age of 79 with a studio full of his work.
Normally, people think of Thollander as a sketch artist, depicting landscapes and buildings around the Valley, but he was a multi-talented artist who worked in a wide variety of mediums. Works to be on display were culled from his own studio and private collections and include monotypes, early paintings, and a large local commission that has been donated to the exhibit.
“I kept finding different things like t-shirts and wine labels, which show a different style of his work,” Lauren said.
Thollander’s Studio in the Woods was just outside Calistoga — the original address was just “house in the woods,” she added.
Thollander was also a musician, playing a 12-string guitar, along with the banjo and harmonica.
“When I first met him, I went to their house for dinner, and he would come in playing folk music while his wife, Janet, would be cooking dinner. It was just a charming existence,” Lauren said. He also made his own wine out of persimmons, which apparently “wasn’t very good.”
Thollander also illustrated children’s books, and was a world traveler, which he wrote about in journals and travel books, some of which are included in the exhibit.
Founded by retired Disney animator Ben Sharpsteen and his wife Bernice, the Sharpsteen Museum, at 1311 Washington St., showcases the history of the town of Calistoga and features dioramas, artifacts, and antiques.
The museum will be open from noon to 3 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday’s beginning April 16. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
