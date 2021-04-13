Calistoga's Sharpsteen Museum reopens Friday

At last, the message you have all been waiting for and the answer to the oft-asked questions these days—'When can we visit the Sharpsteen Museum again', and 'When will the Museum be open?'

Because Napa County has moved into the orange tier, starting Friday, April 16, the Museum doors will open for the first time since closing last year on March 13. New days and times will be from noon to 3 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Museum staff will be adhering to all restrictions and following all protocols necessary to ensure the health and safety of volunteers and guests.

The Museum will have a new Special Exhibit in place for the reopening: A Retrospective of Earl Thollander—Recording Life Through Art, featuring the works of the late Calistoga artist. This exhibit will run through December. More information can be found on the museum's web site sharpsteenmuseum.org.

Also check the Museum Web site for updates on happenings at the Museum; there will be a signed original Thollander painting offered in a silent auction, and there will also be another abbreviated Instant Wine Cellar raffle coming up this summer.