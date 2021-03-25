Calistoga's St. Luke's rocks Zoom services for parishioners

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, life has changed for literally everyone in many ways. Worship services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Myrtle and Berry Street, is fortunate to have a parishioner, Nate Schwab, that has the technical wherewithal to convert the altar area of the sanctuary to a live recording studio.

As of last fall, Father William (Mac) McIlmoyl was able to move his weekly 10 a.m. Sunday Zoom service from his home office to the church. The familiar surroundings were a welcome addition to his sermons. For further information on attending Father Mac’s Zoom sermons visit the church’s website: www.stlukescalistoga.org

In January St. Luke’s Junior Warden, Alex Schellenger, contacted Father Mac with a special request. His mother, Peggy Schellenger 85, passed away in southern California from COVID-19 complications on Dec. 28. Alex was hoping Father Mac could perform a memorial service on behalf of his family. His siblings, Sam Jr., Mathew, Elizabeth and Ralph, lived in Washington, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles. With the pandemic it was impossible for them to get together in the same location let alone with their families in tow.

