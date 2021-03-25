Calistoga's St. Luke's rocks Zoom services for parishioners

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, life has changed for literally everyone in many ways. Worship services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Myrtle and Berry Street, is fortunate to have a parishioner, Nate Schwab, that has the technical wherewithal to convert the altar area of the sanctuary to a live recording studio.
As of last fall, Father William (Mac) McIlmoyl was able to move his weekly 10 a.m. Sunday Zoom service from his home office to the church. The familiar surroundings were a welcome addition to his sermons. For further information on attending Father Mac’s Zoom sermons visit the church’s website: www.stlukescalistoga.org
In January St. Luke’s Junior Warden, Alex Schellenger, contacted Father Mac with a special request. His mother, Peggy Schellenger 85, passed away in southern California from COVID-19 complications on Dec. 28. Alex was hoping Father Mac could perform a memorial service on behalf of his family. His siblings, Sam Jr., Mathew, Elizabeth and Ralph, lived in Washington, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles. With the pandemic it was impossible for them to get together in the same location let alone with their families in tow.
The technician, Nate, along with the Zoom Master, David Stoneberg (former editor of the St. Helena Star), were brought into the discussion. A date was chosen. Alex’s wife, Connie Schellenger, a member of the St. Luke’s Altar Guild, took care of the floral arrangements and the memorial service became a reality.
Subsequent to the service, the Schellenger family wanted to do something special in honoring the memory of Peggy. With the church kitchen currently being remodeled, they decided to provide a very sophisticated on-demand water filtering system. The group settled on a Hoshizaki Unit capable of dispensing hot, cold, carbonated and pH-balanced electrolyte water.
The water system will also be available to the Hearts and Hands Preschool located on the church grounds. In their 16th year of serving the community they currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. While full with 24 children, the school maintains a waiting list. The majority of students are on some form of scholarship which requires periodic fundraising, certainly a challenge during the pandemic.
Instead of the annual spring wine auction fundraiser they are providing a pickup dinner with a bottle of wine event coordinated with 707 Local Q restaurant located at 2448 Foothill Blvd. in Calistoga. Four entrees will be available and can be ordered online. The scheduled date is set for May 22.
For further information please contact Denise Benner, Director of Hearts and Hands, at (707) 337-7701. There may be another event scheduled for the fall, but that depends on how things move along with regard to recovery from COVID-19.
