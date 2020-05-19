Calistoga's Tedeschi Family Winery invites customers to a drive-thru pick-up party

From the comfort and safety of your own car, you’ll enjoy live music and savor handmade pizzas “to-go,” along with a few games being played (with prizes) from your car all while they load your purchase into your trunk for a contact-free pick up.

There is no charge for this event however a wine purchase is required. You are invited to join any of Tedeschi's four wine clubs and pick up the April or May selections, or order a few bottles of anything you like, without joining. Be sure to take advantage of the ‘Will Call’ option on the Shop page. Current Wine Club Members are encouraged to use the Members Only page to order additional bottles, if they have already received their shipment. The Wine Clubs are free to join and can be canceled anytime. RSVP’s appreciated here - prepayment not required.