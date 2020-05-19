Calistoga's Tedeschi Family Winery invites customers to a drive-thru pick-up party

The wine must go on!
Celebrate with Tedeschi Family Winery Saturday, June 6, from 1 to 4 p.m., as they are inviting anyone who has pre-ordered wine (any amount) to come to a special Drive Through Pick Up Party.
From the comfort and safety of your own car, you’ll enjoy live music and savor handmade pizzas “to-go,” along with a few games being played (with prizes) from your car all while they load your purchase into your trunk for a contact-free pick up.
There is no charge for this event however a wine purchase is required. You are invited to join any of Tedeschi's four wine clubs and pick up the April or May selections, or order a few bottles of anything you like, without joining. Be sure to take advantage of the ‘Will Call’ option on the Shop page. Current Wine Club Members are encouraged to use the Members Only page to order additional bottles, if they have already received their shipment. The Wine Clubs are free to join and can be canceled anytime. RSVP’s appreciated here - prepayment not required.
The Tedeschi Family Winery is a very small, family-owned winery producing fewer than 2,000 cases a year in the style of the “old-world.” Their flagship wine is made from the small block Stargazer Vineyard dry-farmed Merlot. Emil Tedeschi’s grandparents settled in Calistoga in 1919, emigrating from Pisa, Italy. Their son, Eugene, acquired the property that currently houses the winery and family home in 1951, where he planted the family’s first grapevines among established fruit trees. In 1991, Emil, Eugene’s son returned as steward after cofounding one of Hawaii’s most successful wineries: Tedeschi Vineyards – Maui. The Calistoga winery has become the passion and single focus of Emil’s two sons, Emilio and Mario.
Tedeschi Family Winery is located at 2779 Grant St., just a half a mile south of Old Faithful Geyser. There is no commercial signage, so look for the address and a big barrel.
