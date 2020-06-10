Calistoga's Tedeschi Family Winery makes Saturday’s wine pickup event fun

The COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging for many of the wineries in Napa Valley with visits limited to drive by pickups. On Saturday, June 6, Calistoga’s Tedeschi Family Winery decided to be creative and turn the pickup of wines into a free fun event.
Club members and those interested were welcome to place their orders ahead of time online. Upon arriving at 2779 Grant St., cars were directed to travel through the winery property. Placards with interesting facts were provided alongside the vineyard like, “How many grapes does it take to make a bottle of wine?”
At the first stop, car’s occupants were greeted by Stephanie Trotter-Zachary’s, Director of Sales and Ashley Ford, Wine Club Concierge. Following the wine purchase transaction, a receipt was placed under the windshield wiper.
The next stop featured the caterer, Know Wine-Ing, A Taste of Napa Valley, making custom 12-inch pizzas for attendees. After drivers and their occupants placed their orders, vehicles drove to the third station.
Attendees were greeted by Elaine Tedeschi and Faith Franer, who spun a wheel of fortune on behalf of attendees with various prizes including a free bottle of wine or Tedeschi logo event souvenir.
Attendees could also guess the number of corks in a tall glass vase, while in the car and from a distance, of course. The winner will receive a special bottle of wine. While this was going on, the car occupants’ order was being put together for delivery at the fourth stop. While listening to live music provided by Nate Lopez and an accompanist, the pizzas and wine order were delivered to the car.
The final stop allowed occupants a chance to exit their car briefly for a photo-op in front of an old classic tractor and vineyard beyond. From a distance, members of the family greeted and thanked them for their visit. It was certainly a beautiful late spring day, a successful event and great way for those in need of a break to get away.
Tedeschi Family Winery will officially open to the public in accordance with the County of Napa’s COVID-19 stipulations Saturday, June 13. For further information or reservations, which are required, please contact the winery at (707) 501-0668.
