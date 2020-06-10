Calistoga's Tedeschi Family Winery makes Saturday’s wine pickup event fun

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging for many of the wineries in Napa Valley with visits limited to drive by pickups. On Saturday, June 6, Calistoga’s Tedeschi Family Winery decided to be creative and turn the pickup of wines into a free fun event.

Club members and those interested were welcome to place their orders ahead of time online. Upon arriving at 2779 Grant St., cars were directed to travel through the winery property. Placards with interesting facts were provided alongside the vineyard like, “How many grapes does it take to make a bottle of wine?”

At the first stop, car’s occupants were greeted by Stephanie Trotter-Zachary’s, Director of Sales and Ashley Ford, Wine Club Concierge. Following the wine purchase transaction, a receipt was placed under the windshield wiper.

The next stop featured the caterer, Know Wine-Ing, A Taste of Napa Valley, making custom 12-inch pizzas for attendees. After drivers and their occupants placed their orders, vehicles drove to the third station.

Attendees were greeted by Elaine Tedeschi and Faith Franer, who spun a wheel of fortune on behalf of attendees with various prizes including a free bottle of wine or Tedeschi logo event souvenir.