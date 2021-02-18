Calistoga's Walking Tour of Poetry inspires with whimsy, soulful reflection

What is poetry if not an expression of our emotions, observations, and inspiration set into a flow of words?

As such, the pandemic has brought out the more expressive and ponderous side of Calistoga, as evidenced with nearly 100 poems on display around town in the Art Center’s Walking Tour of Poetry.

The verses are a response to the Calistoga Art Centers’ call for poems and the creation of a self-guided tour for the community.

Whether you’re into poetry or not, the event is conducive to a ponderous, leisurely stroll, or a moment’s pause in the busy day to refresh the heart and mind with soulful and uplifting thoughts and the images that the verses may evoke.

Participants submitted poems penned by their own hand and favorites by such renowned American poets as Walt Whitman and Robert Hass.

“Size” is an observant and querulous poem by 11-year old Tate Celbi; Lynna Odel writes about loss and rebirth; and a short, whimsical poem by the poet, cartoonist and playwright Shel Silverstein gives a new meaning to the term ‘baby-sitter.”