Calistoga's Walking Tour of Poetry inspires with whimsy, soulful reflection

What is poetry if not an expression of our emotions, observations, and inspiration set into a flow of words?
As such, the pandemic has brought out the more expressive and ponderous side of Calistoga, as evidenced with nearly 100 poems on display around town in the Art Center’s Walking Tour of Poetry.
The verses are a response to the Calistoga Art Centers’ call for poems and the creation of a self-guided tour for the community.
Whether you’re into poetry or not, the event is conducive to a ponderous, leisurely stroll, or a moment’s pause in the busy day to refresh the heart and mind with soulful and uplifting thoughts and the images that the verses may evoke.
Participants submitted poems penned by their own hand and favorites by such renowned American poets as Walt Whitman and Robert Hass.
“Size” is an observant and querulous poem by 11-year old Tate Celbi; Lynna Odel writes about loss and rebirth; and a short, whimsical poem by the poet, cartoonist and playwright Shel Silverstein gives a new meaning to the term ‘baby-sitter.”
“The Hill We Climb,” read at President Biden’s inauguration by poet Amanda Gorman, is also on display along with her portrait in the storefront of the old Bank of America building downtown, at 1429 Lincoln Ave.
Wherever you happen to be in Calistoga you don’t have to go far to find one. Poems are posted in downtown shop windows, at bus stops, surrounding the Napa County Fairgrounds on N. Oak and Grant Streets, at the end of Cedar Street, between Centennial Circle and the Riverlea neighborhood, and elsewhere.
The Walking Tour of Poetry will grace the town until March 13.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.