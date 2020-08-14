Calling all zombies: NVC opens auditions for virtual “Night of the Living Dead”

Napa Valley College Performing Arts invites the community to submit video auditions for the upcoming live stream performance of “Night of the Living Dead,” a co-production of NVC theater arts and The Streaming Theatre, which will be presented virtually on Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Audition tapes are due Aug. 30.
The classic 1968 horror film, “Night of the Living Dead,” follows seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse under assault by an enlarging group of cannibalistic, undead corpses. Directed by NVC theater arts professor and artistic director, Jennifer King, in collaboration with digital director, Kevin Kemp from The Streaming Theatre, the story will be adapted as a play and live streamed through Zoom.
"This will be an extremely creative process as we develop the screenplay from the iconic film into a Zoom presentation,” said King. "It is extremely rewarding and fun to make theater together on Zoom with The Streaming Theatre.”
To audition, submit a video recording of the radio announcer monologue (see below) from the film to jking@napavalley.edu by Aug. 30, at 5 p.m.
All roles are open for actors ages 16 and older. Cast members must enroll in THEA 151: Contemporary Theater Production at NVC. Class starts Sept. 8. Students in high school may receive dual enrollment transferable credit upon completion of the course.
For those interested in technical theater, THEA 143: Technical Theater in Production, Lights and Sound at NVC is offered. This class also starts Sept. 8. Technical theater students will learn how to develop digital and sound assets as well as lighting under the mentorship of The Streaming Theatre digital director Kevin Kemp, NVC technical director Matthew Cowell and NVC assistant technical director Keira Sullivan.
Radio announcer monologue
“Broadcast facilities have been temporarily discontinued. Stay tuned to this wavelength for emergency information. Your law enforcement agencies urge you to remain in your homes. Keep all doors and windows locked or boarded shut. Use all food, water and medical supplies sparingly. Civil defense forces are attempting to gain control of the situation. Stay near your radio and remain tuned to this frequency. Do not use your automobile. Remain in your homes. Keep all doors and windows locked.”
Watch now: Shakespeare's Sonnet 43
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!