Calling all zombies: NVC opens auditions for virtual “Night of the Living Dead”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley College Performing Arts invites the community to submit video auditions for the upcoming live stream performance of “Night of the Living Dead,” a co-production of NVC theater arts and The Streaming Theatre, which will be presented virtually on Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. Audition tapes are due Aug. 30.

The classic 1968 horror film, “Night of the Living Dead,” follows seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse under assault by an enlarging group of cannibalistic, undead corpses. Directed by NVC theater arts professor and artistic director, Jennifer King, in collaboration with digital director, Kevin Kemp from The Streaming Theatre, the story will be adapted as a play and live streamed through Zoom.

"This will be an extremely creative process as we develop the screenplay from the iconic film into a Zoom presentation,” said King. "It is extremely rewarding and fun to make theater together on Zoom with The Streaming Theatre.”

To audition, submit a video recording of the radio announcer monologue (see below) from the film to jking@napavalley.edu by Aug. 30, at 5 p.m.