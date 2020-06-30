Cameo Cinema’s drive-in opens with sold-out shows

The Cameo Cinema’s drive-in behind Gott’s premiered last week with four screenings of “Jurassic Park” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

With a 30-by-20-foot inflatable screen, the socially distanced drive-in has struck a chord with St. Helena residents weary of sheltering at home. As of Monday, this week’s showings of “Wonder Woman” and “Jaws” were already sold out, as were both showings of "Palm Springs" (July 9-11), “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (July 23-25), one night of "Jumanji: The Next Level," and one night of "Moonrise Kingdom."