Cameo Cinema’s drive-in opens with sold-out shows

The Cameo Cinema’s drive-in behind Gott’s premiered last week with four screenings of “Jurassic Park” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
With a 30-by-20-foot inflatable screen, the socially distanced drive-in has struck a chord with St. Helena residents weary of sheltering at home. As of Monday, this week’s showings of “Wonder Woman” and “Jaws” were already sold out, as were both showings of "Palm Springs" (July 9-11), “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (July 23-25), one night of "Jumanji: The Next Level," and one night of "Moonrise Kingdom."
Tickets are still available for the July 12 “Jumanji, “Knives Out” (July 16-18), “Abominable” (July 17), “Jurassic Park” (July 19), and “Moonrise Kingdom” (July 26).
Proprietor Cathy Buck plans to reopen the Cameo’s theater on July 11. Check cameocinema.com for updates.
