CAMi Art + Wine exhibit to feature Angwin artist Will Callnan in solo show

CAMi Art + Wine gallery in Calistoga will feature Angwin artist Will Callnan in a solo art show beginning Saturday, Jan. 23, by appointment.

Callnan is also owner, along with his wife, Nikki, of NBC Pottery. He has previously exhibited his work at Calistoga’s Engage Art Fair, and has created murals for buildings in Sonoma. Callnan has also taught at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena. Callnan also recently created a prototype mural for Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs, which is pending approval of the city.

The name of the art exhibit is “Allegories,” which reflects how Callnan works, using mixed symbols. His canvases are 3-dimensional, incorporating objects such as Magic 8-balls, angel figurines, and even an Etch-a-Sketch.

At first, people might not quite know what to make of his multi-dimensional works on canvas. Callnan’s work has meaning, though it’s not meant to be moral or political, he said. Rather, it’s about what the viewer brings as an individual to the artwork.

“People have their own connections with objects,” he said

What Callnan values in art is honesty and a direct connection with humanity.

“I make art. It’s the only way I can say these things.”