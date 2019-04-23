{{featured_button_text}}
Fastest sprinter at the CampoVelo Napa Valley "Saturday Night at the Speedway" in Calistoga

Will Grace won the award as the fastest "sprinter" at the CampoVelo Napa Valley cycling event at the Calistoga Speedway during the "Saturday Night at the Speedway" festival on April 28, 2018.

 Star file photo

The third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley takes place Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28. Individual event tickets are available for the annual Saturday Night at the Speedway, a bicycle party at the Calistoga Speedway racecar track.

Proceeds from the event will help support the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Inspired by the cult-classic, coming-of-age film "Breaking Away" and by Indiana University’s Little 500 race, Saturday Night at the Speedway features food trucks, live music, beer and wine.

The main event is a bicycle relay race around the half-mile track. No bikes are necessary, as CampoVelo has provided single-speed bikes by made-in-the-USA Detroit Bike company.

NBC Sports Tour de France announcer Bob Roll returns as the course announcer for the night.

Attendees can join a team or just come out and enjoy the action.

Tickets for Saturday Night at the Speedway are $35 general and $15 for those 20 and younger at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit campovelo.com.

