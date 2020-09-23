CanDo announces group of local nonprofit participants

In this year when flexibility, resilience and a can-do spirit have been essential, CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020 volunteers are meeting challenges on many fronts.
Given COVID-19, issues of social injustice, a flagging economy and now the wildfires, CanDo recognized how stretched Napa County nonprofits are this year. “Greater demands for services and fewer opportunities for fundraising created a perfectly awful storm,” said Nancy Fireman, Give!Guide volunteer since the project’s inception.
“We considered taking a year off given all the variables,” said Hilary Zunin, CanDo’s co-founder, “But instead — like so many around the world — we adapted. CanDo remains steadfast in its commitment to a Give!Guide campaign.”
That has meant a series of modifications including foregoing the catalog, implementing an online-only campaign, and shortening the timeline from two months to one, Dec. 1-31. All are designed to make it easier for Give!Guide workers to get the job done.
CanDo announces a record number of nonprofits for 2020. The largest group in its previous seven years included 46 organizations. This year, 57 local nonprofit participants include:
- 9 first-time participants
- 9 nonprofits returning after a hiatus
- 39 nonprofits that participated in 2019
Raising awareness and funds for Napa County nonprofits is what Napa Valley CanDo’s annual Give!Guide is all about.
The eighth edition of the Give!Guide will again facilitate end-of-year giving with donations starting at $10. To date, the Give!Guide has raised more than $2.3 million. It is orchestrated by members of Napa Valley CanDo, an all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to connecting, inspiring and empowering valley residents to take positive action while learning about their communities. The group takes no fee for its efforts.
A complete list of 2020 Give!Guide participants may be found at CanDoGiveGuide.org.
Individuals and businesses throughout the Valley are invited to get involved. Email us at CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com or call 707-252-7743.
