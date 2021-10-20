 Skip to main content
Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with Calistoga Art Center

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with Calistoga Art Center

UpValley Día de los Muertos Celebration

Calistoga Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega lights a candle at UpValley Family Centers and Nimbus Arts UpValley Día de los Muertos Celebration in 2019. This year the Calistoga Art Center will be hosting a celebration Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

 Submitted photo

Celebrate Día de Muertos by visiting the Calistoga Art Center’s Altar honoring the tradition.  

CAC Board member, artist and performer Joan Brady will combine some of her talents in creating a Día de Los Muertos Altar at the Center. 

This free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, and Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Art Center, 1435 N. Oak Street. Bring a photo of a loved one to add to the altar. Marigold flower art kits will be available while supplies last.

Because of COVID-19, the CAC Board is hesitant to offer much more than a simple viewing and walk through this year, so no snacks or physical activities will be on site. CAC considers this simple event as a first step to growing and celebrating this holiday in Calistoga style for years to come, eventually growing into a parade, having public altars on display, offering sugar skulls, and much more. 

Find more information at www.calistogaartcenter.org or call (707) 942-2278.

