Celebrate Old Mill Days at St. Helena's Bale Grist Mill Oct. 9-10

The public is invited to Old Mill Days, an 1850's living history event Oct. 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Napa Valley’s historic Bale Grist Mill.

The Bale Grist Mill is one of the last mills that still grinds grain on the old pair of stones brought here by ship from “the old country.” At Old Mill Days people can visit the mill and experience the shared hard work and resulting sense of community that bound our forefathers together when they try some traditional farm chores: corn husking and shelling, wheat threshing, butter making, apple pressing, hand sewing, bean seed shelling or rope making.

Watch a blacksmith work, see wagon wheel spokes being made using a draw blade at a shave horse bench, or chop some wood. Many artisans will be present who enjoy sharing their craft with others: lacemaking, wheat weaving, a gunsmith, surveyor, and blacksmith. Mill docents will wear period-correct clothes adding to the experience.

Simple outfits are available for children to wear during their “step-back-in-time” and perhaps have their picture taken by the great waterwheel!. Musicians will gather under the great oak trees and play old-time music all day. Stew, cornbread and fresh-pressed apple cider will be available for purchase.

Admission is $5 per person. Children under 6 years of age are free.