Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Kith & Kin at The White Barn

Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic Band, returns to the White Barn in St. Helena at 8 p.m., Friday March 13 for one performance only.

The band will feature a lyrical, lilting evening of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran.

Founded more than 30 years ago by the late John Kelley, Kith & Kin features Kathi Brotemarkle, Ron Brunswick, Linda Howard, Ann Gilleran and Michael Waterson. This multi-talented group will get you in the Irish spirit with gorgeous vocals and traditional Irish instrumental tunes.

Tickets for the performance are $30 and include refreshments at intermission.

Purchase your tickets today through www.brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.

The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. For additional information, please visit the website at www.thewhitebarn.org

