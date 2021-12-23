Celebrate with local Napa County bubbles for the holidays

When it comes to the holiday season, the wine spotlight inevitably shines on bubbly. The go-to choice for New Year’s celebrations, it’s also the perfect companion for seasonal parties, big family dinners (as a general rule, when in doubt, pair food with sparkling wine), and even Hallmark Holiday movie marathons enjoyed in sweats with a cheese plate.

Many people say that such festive occasions call for Champagne, while others reach for more affordable California standbys (easily purchased at your local grocery) from well-respected sparkling houses like Chandon, Mumm, and Schramsberg.

But those aren’t the only options.

The growing acceptance of sparkling wine as more than just a special occasion beverage has prompted smaller Napa Valley wineries to make their own sparklings with a focus on quality that can rival Champagne. Some are even experimenting with alternative grape varieties beyond the traditional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, offering a fun, adventurous, and typically affordable bottle for open-minded bubbleheads.

So in the spirit of shopping local and supporting the little guy, here are six locally-made sparkling wines that are guaranteed to put a twinkle in Santa’s eye and keep the celebrations going through a not-so-silent night. Each is available through the respective winery, though you can also find some (and others) at Be Bubbly, Napa’s sparkling wine lounge on Second Street.

Crowd Pleasers

Frank Family Vineyards 2016 Brut Rosé

$55

If you’re looking for a more traditional sparkling wine option that’s a good substitute for Champagne, Calistoga’s Frank Family Vineyards has a long history of crafting limited bottlings of sparkling. While most wineries lack the equipment and time to do the labor-intensive process at their winery (thus sending the juice off to a custom production facility), Frank Family does it all in-house. Since 1958, sparkling wines have been produced in their centuries-old stone building and winemaker Todd Graff has been doing so since 1990 using the traditional Methodé Champenoise.

“We do it all ourselves, from building up the yeast for tirage bottling to extended aging, riddling, and disgorging,” said Frank Family winemaker Todd Graff. “These wines are aged on the yeast for four years and you can really see the difference.”

Like Napa Valley’s most prominent sparkling wine houses, Frank Family looks to the cooler Carneros region to source the best grapes for bubbly. The Brut Rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, has great texture, acidity, aromas of toast, raspberry, and green apple, and flavors of red berries and citrus fruit. Frank Family produces three other sparkling wines, including a Blanc de Blancs and a red sparkling.

Ready to Party

Carboniste 2020 Gomes Vineyard Sparkling Albariño

$28

The brainchild of Dan and Jacqueline Person (Dan formerly made wine as Schramsberg), Carboniste was founded to disrupt the California sparkling wine industry by doing things differently. First and foremost: they aren’t trying to model themselves after Champagne. “The biggest difference between California and Champagne is that Champagne doesn’t have this sunshine, this warmth,” said Person. “There’s a richness and ripeness in California that they don’t have in Champagne.

Carboniste produces half a dozen or so sparkling wines, but one of their most interesting is the sparkling Albariño, made from the aromatic white grape that’s most prominently grown in Portugal. Dan Person said they thought Albariño would make great sparkling wine because it’s “fresh and bright and exhibits the sunshine of California.”

He describes the wine as “electric passionfruit,” that’s especially powerful and vibrant when it’s young. The bottle features an octopus on the label, which also just so happens to be a great pairing with this wine if you feel like getting extra fancy this holiday season.

Brendel Wines 2019 Young Leon Frizzante Rosé

$35

Since the grape originates from Piedmonte, Italy, most California wine lovers have never even heard of Grignolino, let alone know how to spell it or pronounce it. But Brendel Wines, a new brand from Master Somm Carlton McCoy, Jr. and the Lawrence family (who recently purchased Heitz, Stony Hill, and Burgess) has made an intriguing sparkling wine out of it.

The project was inspired by a Napa Valley pioneer named Leon Brendel, who made Grignolino from a small plot of land in the 1950s, which was later sold to Joe Heitz. “All Brendel selections were created to reconnect consumers with celebrated roots in the Napa Valley,” said Brendel brand manager Cassandra Felix.

The result is a stunning pink-orange hue with aromas of tart cranberry, watermelon, and crushed mandarin orange. Quite the opposite of an aged Champagne, it’s vibrant and refreshing on the palate with a mild natural tartness from the grapes — which are also organic and biodynamically farmed from their estate vineyard in St. Helena.

Brendel Brand Director Cassandra Felix suggests popping open either (or both!) of these wines at a holiday cocktail party “with light dishes such Prosciutto e Melone or a fresh feta, watermelon and arugula salad.”

Grassi Wines 2019 Sparkling Ribolla Gialla “Valentina’s Block”

$150 for a 3-pack

The Italian white grape Ribolla Gialla is grown most prominently in Friuli in northeast Italy and is a rare find in Napa Valley. It was first brought to California by a man named George Vare, who like so many of the smugglers of his time, brought vine cuttings of the grape over in a suitcase in the late 1990s. The co-founder of Luna Vineyards, Vare was a mentor to the Grassis, who have produced a still Riobolla Gialla in his honor for more than a decade.

The idea to make a sparkling version started out as an experiment with friends in 2018 when, according to proprietor Cassandra Grassi, they made some “very primitively” in the cellar. Loving the results, they made it official the next year, this time utilizing the traditional Methodé Champenoise. The grapes are sourced from a small, one-acre block planted on Grassi’s Soda Canyon estate.

A super-expressive wine with notes of white flowers, tangerine, and green apples — plus a hint of nuttiness — this bubbly has great acidity and Grassi recommends enjoying it with seafood. “Our family does a seafood spread for Christmas Eve, with crab, oysters, and smoked fish, and the sparkling pairs great with all of it,” she said.

Cuvaison Winery 2017 Brut Rosé Methodé Champenoise

$50

Across the street from the famed chateau Domaine Carneros, Cuvaison Winery is also making small lots of their own sparkling wine from their estate, utilizing the traditional method. “We are not blending our wine from several lots or vintages,” explained Cuvaison winemaker Steve Rogstad. “Our bubbles are always vintage designated and come from a single lot. In this way, they reflect not only our approach to making sparkling wine from our estate, but they capture the nuanced differences in vintages from year to year.”

This Brut Rose is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and spent two years aging on the yeast before disgorging, which gives this wine the classic yeasty, brioche notes, plus orange peel and lemon meringue.

Rogstad suggests keeping it classic when pairing this bubbly with food. “I love oysters, the brinier the better. The saltiness and richness of oysters are a perfect foil for the acid and bubbles in the sparkling wine,” he said. “Or, crème fraiche on salty potato chips with caviar is a pretty seductive pairing with our sparkler.”

Extra Special

Artesa Winery 2013 Codorníu Napa La Jefa Late Disgorged Sparkling Brut

$100

In celebration of Artesa Winery’s 30th Anniversary, the winery just released their first late-disgorged sparkling wine, La Jefa, which aged on the lees (dead yeast cells) for seven long years — a true rarity in Napa Valley. La Jefa is a tribute to a longstanding tradition at Raventós Codorníu, Spain’s oldest winery that dates back to nearly five centuries (the Codorníu family founded Artesa in Napa’s Carneros region).

“At Raventós Codorníu, there is a luxury range of sparkling wines called ‘Ars Collecta,’ which symbolizes the legacy of almost five centuries of Codorníu oenological mastery. The masterpiece of the collection is named each year for the number of vintages harvested at Codorníu,” explained Artesa winemaker Ana Diogo-Draper.

“In tasting the current vintage released, which at the time was 456, there were a few blocks from Artesa’s 2013 harvest that, while typically blended into our Brut, stood out as exceptional, which inspired us to try and create a sparkling wine at Artesa on par with the 456.”

The long aging gave this wine a round, creamy mouthfeel and a complexity that’s often found in Champagne. For pairing, Diogo-Draper suggests cold cracked crab, one of her family’s holiday traditions.