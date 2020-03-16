Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena announces 2020 events in April

Charles Krug Winery, Napa’s oldest winery and home to the first tasting room, is expanding its calendar of events for 2020, slated to take place at the historic estate in St. Helena. Fixtures, such as the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Krug monthly comedy evenings, return in 2020, along with new events, like Series of Interesting People (SIP) and a Featured Artist series.

The line-up for 2020 includes:

-- Series of Interesting People (SIP): On April 22 from 6-8 p.m., Dr. Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund will be the special guest for the first SIP event of 2020. Dr. Marker began her career working with cheetahs at Wildlife Safari in the U.S. Her work took her to Namibia while conducting research into the rewilding of cheetahs born in captivity. Dr. Marker will share her life-long experiences working with these extraordinary animals. Charles Krug wines and refreshments will be available for purchase during Dr. Marker’s discussion.