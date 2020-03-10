Chef Caspar leads a lumpia learning experience at Napa Valley Cooking School

Although the Napa Valley Cooking School for professional students is on hiatus while the program is redesigned, the popular community classes continue at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, in St. Helena.

Chef Roline Casper, an alumna of the school and owner of Roline’s Uniquely Filipino restaurant in Vacaville, recently returned to teach a class in February, previewing recipes from her new cookbook, “The Easy Filipino Cookbook, 100 Classics Made Simple ($15.99 on Amazon, available March 24).

“Of course everyone thinks of lumpia,” said Casper, who had titled her class “Divine Lumpia.” The deep-fried spring roll that is a standard of Filipino cuisine originated in China, Casper said, and today it is also popular in Indonesia. Lumpia wrappers, made of rice flour and water, are thinner than typical spring roll wrappers. They can be found in Asian markets or in the Asian aisle of some grocery stores.

Over the course of the three-hour class, Casper’s students prepared all kinds of lumpia: vegetable stir fry lumpia, shrimp lumpia, cheese stick lumpia, Lumpian Shanghai stuffed with ground pork, and a dessert lumpia, which is stuffed with bananas and jackfruit.

