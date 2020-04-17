Chefs at Home: Evangeline and Lovina

Whisk in the warm roux till combined in 3 or 4 additions. You may require a touch more or less roux than 8 oz. Taste for salt. If you are using ham shank stock, it shouldn’t need any. Bring to a simmer, add chicken thighs and any juice, and return to a simmer. Simmer very slowly for about 2 hours, till chicken is about to fall apart. Skim often, trying no to skim up too much of the vegetables. Season if needed with a little Worcestershire and hot sauce.

To serve: sear or grill Andouille and slice it, put in bottom of bowl. Add a ladle or two of the gumbo with a chicken thigh. Garnish with a big dollop of rice and a sprinkling of green onions.

Roux 1 cup hot canola oil

2 cup all-purpose flour

Whisk flour into oil till smooth, cook in oven, stirring every 20 min, or on stove top (medium heat), stirring constantly. Hold warm/hot for thickening gumbo.

Lovina Restaurant

1107 Cedar St, Calistoga, lovina calistoga.com, (707) 942-6500.

During the statewide shutdown, Lovina is making to-go family meal kits on Wednesdays, Fridays and and Sundays, for curbside pickup. Kits must be ordered by 10 a.m. on the day of pick-up and delivery.