Chile Harvest Celebration at Calistoga's House of Better

House of Better, the health-centric restaurant at the newly renovated Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, will kick off Chile Harvest with a series of special celebrations inspired by Hatch Chile Season that is widely celebrated in New Mexico.

Every Sunday starting Sept. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. the resort in downtown Calistoga will offer spice-loving patrons the opportunity to indulge in special seasonal chile-infused dishes and cocktails envisioned by Trevor Logan. Regular menu offerings of nutritious-forward food influenced by Southwest cuisine will also be available.

The Chile Harvest Celebration menu will feature New Mexican Chile roasting hourly, with special menu items like roasted green chile salsa, calabacitas with roasted green chile, and queso blanco with roasted green chile. Chile-infused cocktails will include green chile margaritas and green chile lemonade. House of Better’s Labor Day Weekend Special Menu will include carne adovada and slaw sliders with housemade buns, Southwest Barbecue chicken flatbreads, grilled organic corn with cotija cheese and red chile, and drinks like house-made cherry lemonade spritz (with or without spirits) and watermelon mint spritz.