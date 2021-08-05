'CODA' to screen at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on Aug. 6

The Charles Krug Sunset Cinema series presents "Coda," an Original Apple movie on Friday, Aug. 6. The outdoor screening starts at dusk, wine and food will be available to purchase prior to the show.

The event also includes a post film Q&A with director Siân Heder. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, "CODA" was honored with top awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and a Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Tickets for the screenings are $10 per person and guests are asked to bring blankets to sit on the lawn. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.