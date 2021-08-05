'CODA' to screen at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena on Aug. 6

The Charles Krug Sunset Cinema series presents "Coda," an Original Apple movie on Friday, Aug. 6. The outdoor screening starts at dusk, wine and food will be available to purchase prior to the show.
The event also includes a post film Q&A with director Siân Heder. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, "CODA" was honored with top awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and a Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast.
Tickets for the screenings are $10 per person and guests are asked to bring blankets to sit on the lawn. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
In "CODA," seventeen-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family-a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family, and the pursuit of her own dreams.
Director Siân Heder's most recent work includes executive producing and co-showrunning "Little America" for Apple TV+. She wrote and produced for three seasons on the acclaimed Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," receiving multiple WGA nominations for her work.
The Sunset Cinema Film Series by Charles Krug Winery is presented by the Napa Valley Film Festival in conjunction with the Cameo Cinema.