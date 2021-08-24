Collabria Care outdoor fundraiser gala at Castello di Amorosa Sept. 10

Collabria Care, Napa Valley’s hospice and Alzheimer’s resource center, hosts its 15th annual benefit gala with Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Estate Vineyards and Winery, as this year’s honorary chair, during its Week of Joy, Sept. 3 to 12.
The outdoor gala takes place at Castello di Amorosa on Friday, Sep.10. The gala culminates in a live auction of 16-18 lots of wines, dinners and travel experiences. Guests will be offered an opportunity to raise a paddle and “fund-a-need” to support Collabria Care work in the community.
The week also includes a golf tournament at Eagle Vines Golf Club and a luncheon hosted by St. Supery, both supporting Collabria Hospice as the benefactor.
“Collabria Care brings compassionate care to our loved ones, support for our caregivers and those left behind,” says Swain. “Everyone deserves to experience that compassion and dignity to the end of life, and I hope you will join us in ensuring that ongoing support by joining us at one or all of the events and giving to this amazing organization.”
Swain joins a list of former honorary chairs that includes Leslie and Rich Frank, Thomas Keller, Margrit Mondavi, Beth Nickel, Dario Sattui, and two generations of both the Rombauer and the Torres families.
For additional information about Collabria Care and the Annual Gala, visit gala.collabriacare.org
