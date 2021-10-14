Community blood drive in Calistoga Oct. 29

Rotary Club of Calistoga and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. There’s a critical blood shortage and blood donations are being distributed to hospital patients faster than donors are giving. In an emergency, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives. You can save up to three lives with one donation.

Appointments and identification are required. Donors must wear masks or cloth-based face coverings.

To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code RCOC. To save time while saving a life please fill out a Rapidpass at redcrossblood.org/Rapidpass.

For more information, call Julia Leza-Gardner at 563-299-8784.