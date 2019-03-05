The Soroptimist International of Calistoga 18th Annual Crab Fest & Auction was held at the Napa County Fairgrounds March 2, raising funds to support the organization's many causes including awards and scholarships.
"I’m blown away by the generosity of our community," said Calistoga's SI President Nushi Safinya.
Leslie Sbrocco, wine expert, award-winning author, TV personality and host of KQED’s “Check Please Bay Area,” returned again this year to conduct the live auction. Among items auctioned off was a private wine tasting experience with Sbrocco in the winning bidder's home.
Last year’s event was a tremendous success, with more than $60,000 raised for SI programs in Calistoga and beyond, with $17,000 raised for The Read Aloud program.
The Soroptimists also support a myriad of other local programs including school scholarships and No Drugs Down the Drain.
Those still wishing to donate can send checks to SI Calistoga, P.O. Box 473, Calistoga, CA 94515.