Connolly Ranch's annual Earth Night Festival is Aug. 1

A ticket for one household is $25 for the livestream concert from the farm. A YouTube link will be sent for direct access to the Earth Night virtual concert. Purchase tickets at connollyranch.org/events/earth-night .

You can also dine and donate that evening with C Casa in Napa (myccasa.com/location/oxbow-public-market) and Clif Family Winery’s Bruschetteria in St. Helena (cliffamily.com/visit/daily-food-truck-menu). Both local, family-friendly establishments will donate 20% of all dinner tabs for guests who mention Connolly Ranch that evening at check-out. C Casa orders can be picked up at their Oxbow location or scheduled in advance and delivered via DoorDash. If you use DoorDash, make sure to call into C Casa before 7 p.m. that evening with your order number to ensure the 20% donation back to Connolly Ranch. The Bruschetteria closes at 6 p.m.