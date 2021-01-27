Consider aromatherapy as a natural cure for anxiety and other ailments

These times are not for the faint of heart. We’ve been pushed far and we still have no finish line. During these unprecedented challenges, like the poet Wendell Barry, we can find solace in “The Peace of Wild Things.”
Those wild things for me include plants. My passion is potions and I am a certified aromatherapist (though I prefer the term ‘alchemist’). Aromatherapy is the process of extracting the oils from petals, leaves, roots, peels, sap, and wood through a steam distillation or cold press process. The resultant essential oils can be used as a form of natural medicine for a wide variety of ailments, under the guidance of a qualified aromatherapist.
Now, I’ve never been great at cooking food, but I’ve always had an affinity for mixing plants. I have seen the gentle, healing medicine for all manner of ailments including soothing anxiety (bergamot); lowering blood pressure (sweet orange); to potentially aiding in curing and preventing cancer (frankincense and sandalwood).
Reverence is what I have, when you consider the massive amount of plant material that has been distilled into each tiny drop: it takes 30 rose buds to make just one drop of rose essential oil. Rose is considered the queen of essential oils. The scent is divine, the price is high, and it is a favorite oil of perfumers. However, rose also has the therapeutic benefits of being quite anti-inflammatory and as such is a favorite in skin care products for mature skin.
As for lavender, the yield of 3—4 mature bushes distills down to a petite (but mighty) ½ ounce bottle of lavender essential oil. True plant power. Lavender helps with insomnia thanks to its calming effect on the brain. It is also helpful for healing burns (with minimal scarring) and calming spasms. It is never lost on me that I am working with the product of sunbeams, starshine, fertile land and alchemical alterations.
Today, I wanted to discuss a blend called ‘Anxiety Alleve.’ This blend has been in my repertoire for over 15 years and I find it interesting how the feelings around ‘anxiety’ and the product itself have morphed and changed with the times. In the beginning, it seemed being anxious was a bit hush-hush and now it seems kind of like a secret club we all belong to, so we may as well just be upfront about it. (Almost like, if you aren’t anxious, you aren’t paying attention!).
It started as a roll-on and many people told me of keeping it in their purse, backpack, desk drawer at work or a pocket at a family gathering. A few local therapists keep a stash to offer to their clients. Then, with the wildfires in 2017, I started offering it as a spray also to hopefully quell the smoke smell and add some calm to the angst in the air. Most recently, with the coronavirus and all of the handwashing that has ensued, the latest creation is a deeply moisturizing hand balm. I use the same oils but the carrier changes with each iteration.
The anxiety repellant includes bergamot, lavender, rose geranium, sweet orange and rescue remedy flower essence. It has a soft floral aroma with a crisp citrus edge and I like to refer to it as ‘perfume with benefits’.
Considering oils for both their physiological and spiritual/metaphysical qualities is the way I like to roll. (A little bit scientific and a little bit woo woo— something for everyone and everything for some—I hope).
Bergamot is a small citrus fruit common in Italy. It is a wonderful anti-anxiety/depression oil and is used to flavor earl grey tea. It also calls in positivity.
Lavender is calming, soothing and helps one to find balance. Some say it is the oil of the angels. If I had to pick one oil only to take to a desert island, lavender would be the one for me (this is kind of like ‘picking a favorite child’ but I do adore it).
Rose geranium relaxes the central nervous system and leads one to that which nurtures and sustains.
Sweet Orange is cleansing, uplifting, promotes feelings of joy and is the best oil for grief. Rescue Remedy flower essences is a 5-flower blend to promote calm during extreme times of stress. It is an essence (as opposed to an essential oil) so it does not have a scent but rather carries the energetic imprint of the flowers within.
How does it do this? I’ll save that for another column.
Anna Wingfield is a certified aromatherapist. Over the last 20 years she has enjoyed crafting products from Mother Nature’s bounty with her business Napa Valley au Naturel. She can be found at the Napa, Saint Helena and Calistoga farmers markets, and has an Etsy shop online.