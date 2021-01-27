Consider aromatherapy as a natural cure for anxiety and other ailments

As for lavender, the yield of 3—4 mature bushes distills down to a petite (but mighty) ½ ounce bottle of lavender essential oil. True plant power. Lavender helps with insomnia thanks to its calming effect on the brain. It is also helpful for healing burns (with minimal scarring) and calming spasms. It is never lost on me that I am working with the product of sunbeams, starshine, fertile land and alchemical alterations.

Today, I wanted to discuss a blend called ‘Anxiety Alleve.’ This blend has been in my repertoire for over 15 years and I find it interesting how the feelings around ‘anxiety’ and the product itself have morphed and changed with the times. In the beginning, it seemed being anxious was a bit hush-hush and now it seems kind of like a secret club we all belong to, so we may as well just be upfront about it. (Almost like, if you aren’t anxious, you aren’t paying attention!).