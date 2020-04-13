COVID-19 closes St. Helena's Cameo Cinema; new streaming service offered

The irrepressible Buck said, “What I love about this is you don’t have to be in St. Helena to watch these movies.” During this time of closure, with the Chamber of Commerce offering gift cards and some restaurants doing take-out meals, she is encouraging people to “just buy a movie ticket. If it’s once a month, that’s OK with me.” She said ticket proceeds come to the Cameo “to support us in the streaming project and also when our doors open back up.”

And, just when will that be? “Right now, we know that we won’t be open until after May 3. My goal is May 15, it just depends on what the government says. As soon as we can get our doors back open, we’ll be open.”

Buck began looking at streaming movies a year ago, asking herself if there was anything the Cameo could do to have a broader outreach, or when a movie comes to town, is there a way for the Cameo to continue its run, online.

“And then, when all this craziness hit, Janet Costner and I started working 10 hours a day” to get a streaming platform. “We’ve had conversations with a platform streaming company out of Australia – they have a huge program and they’re willing to work with the little guys and we’re so excited about this,” Buck said.