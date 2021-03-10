Covid-to-go with local artists at at Calistoga's Sofie Contemporary Arts

Artists are often inspired by their experiences and environment, whatever they may be, and lately the fierce and fearsome coronavirus has shown up in the works of two artists at Sofie Contemporary Arts.

Calistoga artist Charles de Limur's limited edition of small sculptures titled Covid-to-Go are uniquely colorful, spikey mixed media balls that come in a to-go carton, painted bright yellow and marked with hazard symbols. Each can be displayed in its own box or hung up to display and are priced at $120.

End Covid – Mask Up fine arts prints from Bay Area designer Lance Jackson are a strong abstract design of red and white on black. The image depicts a streamlined masked face with spiky hair that looks very much like the dreaded virus and includes the text of the title. They can be used in multiple ways, can be easily framed and are priced at $25.

"You've got to have a good sense of humor, no matter what," said gallery co-owner Jan Sofie.