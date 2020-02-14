Wine industry expert Craig A. Root is teaching a one-session class in the UC Davis Continuing & Professional Education program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Called Tasting Room Design and Management, Root explains that the class will “make your tasting room more profitable and memorable with practical, experience-driven information you can start using immediately.”
Root, a Deer Park resident and a 30-year industry veteran and tasting room consultant, provides ideas for achieving tasting room perfection, including how to find and keep good staff. Attendees will learn how to create a profitable wine club and design your room with lighting and displays; explore tasting strategies, special events tips, and how to improve your tours and trade relations.
Paul Mabray, CEO of Emetry, will be a guest lecturer speaking about social media, websites and other strategies to increase your business. This class is especially beneficial for people who are considering starting a tasting room or remodeling an existing one.
Root has more than 30 years of experience working with the public in visitor centers, including 12 years as staff and then manager of the Beaulieu Vineyard tasting room. During that time, he more than doubled the business with many innovations including a successful direct mail program.
As manager of Trefethen’s Visitor Center, Root increased business by more than 70 percent by revitalizing the staff and tours as well as creating a profitable direct mail program, which grew to 900 members in eight months.
For the last 15 years, Root has provided successful consulting for tasting rooms all over the United States, Canada, China and France.
This is the 19th year Root has presented this class. He lives outside St. Helena with his wife, a professor of speech and theatre. He serves as a book advisor for the board of the Napa Valley Wine Library.
The class takes place at the Da Vinci Building on the UC Davis campus. Advance registration is required, at 800-752-0881. The class costs $210 and lunch is included. For more on Root, visit craigroot.com.