Carft your own unique vintage-inspired valentine cards just in time for the big day, Friday, Feb. 14.
The Calistoga Art Center is excited to host this Calistoga Parks and Recreation sponsored afternoon of creative fun for ages 1-101, basically open to everyone.
All materials will be provided, along with some light refreshments. This special workshop is held from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calistoga Art Center, 1435 N. Oak St.
You have free articles remaining.
Please register at with the Calistoga Parks and Recreation department at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com under Recreation Community Events.
The workshop is free to residents and $10 for non-residents.