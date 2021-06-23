Crows and ravens have cast a spell over humans

The poet Anne Sexton used the crow to represent the power and ominous fear of death in her poem “Flee on Your Donkey,” written in 1966 about the trials and tribulations of drug addiction and mental illness: “…Today crows play black-jack on the stethoscope,” she wrote.

Centuries earlier Ovid, in his “Metamorphoses Book II,” told the story of how crow tried to warn raven on the folly and risks of unveiling someone else’s secrets in “The Raven and the Crow.” Alas, raven did not heed crow’s warnings in the Roman poet’s allegory and was eventually shot with an arrow by the very god most associated with the bird — Apollo.

The English poet Ted Hughes referenced the crow so frequently that he titled one collection “Crow,” and he is often remembered as the “crow poet.” To help explain the loss and grief over his wife, Sylvia Plath, an American writer and poet who committed suicide in 1963, he referenced the crow as a metaphor for their intense, occasionally violent and abusive six-year relationship.

In Hughes’ poem, “Crow’s First Lesson,” God tries unsuccessfully to teach crow to say love, but every time the crow tries to speak some new pestilence or violence is released instead. At the end of the poem God tries to separate a man and woman who’ve merged into a violent embrace as the crow flies “guiltily off.”