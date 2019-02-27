Sofie Contemporary Arts’ new exhibit, Momento: D. A. Bishop, runs March 3 through April 28. The exhibit is a collection of paintings of several subjects: buildings, surfers, bathers, clouds, landscapes, beaches and more.
The Opening Reception will be Sunday, March 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 1407 Lincoln Ave.
The artist, D. A. (Don) Bishop, lives and works in western Sonoma County. He has shown widely in California and many other states.
The Flower Bomb, the opening event of Arts in April and SARAFORNIA: Engage Calistoga, also happens in conjunction with this exhibition and the opening for that is April 4.