Día de los Muertos celebration Oct. 31 in St. Helena

The UpValley Family Centers and Nimbus Arts will host the 13th annual Día de los Muertos Community Celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.

In the weeks leading up to the free event, Nimbus Arts has been providing art kits to the community to create two Día-inspired public art installations in town.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a pre-Columbian Mexican holiday that honors life, death, and the memories of those no longer with us. For many years now, St. Helena has joined in this time-honored tradition, taking this holiday as an opportunity to bring neighbors together and celebrate the cultural diversity that enriches our local community.

The return of the annual in-person gathering acknowledges the community's resilience after a challenging year. With COVID-19 safety precautions in place, community members of all ages can safely re-connect and have fun. While this event is outdoors, attendees are asked to wear a face mask when in close physical proximity with other guests.