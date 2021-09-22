'Dangerous Games' opens at Napa Valley Museum

It is hard to believe so many of us survived childhood, given the treacherous, toxic, yet tantalizing toys we played with as kids. We dove head-first onto slippery sheets of plastic called the Slip ‘N Slide, plucked bugs (sometimes edible) called Creepy Crawlers out of plastic goop in searing hot molds, dodged skull-piercing flying arrows called Lawn Darts, and played with explosives, molten hot glass, dangerous dyes — even radioactive material — all in the name of good clean fun.

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville explores the "wild, wacky, whammo wonders" that were our childhood toys in a new, original Main Gallery exhibition: “Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids,” which opens on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. and continues through Feb. 13, 2022.

Guests can also investigate the “Back to the Backyard” collection of Hula Hoops and other hands-on toys. No dart guns or Red Ryder Rifles are included.

An opening celebration is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The celebration is free for members and $20 for non-members and includes wines from Hope & Grace.