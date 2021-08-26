Dave Koz on music, the pandemic and playing in Napa Valley

“The Golden Hour” was a collaboration with my friend Cory Wong, who is quite the legendary young guitarist, and that one was recorded all live in one day with a 10-piece band. We had a full camera team capturing it all on film. There was also this layer of the pandemic that was very present, with everyone wearing masks and all, and I think that makes it a very interesting product of its time.

Fennie: So last year was your 30th anniversary as a recording artist. That’s a long time to be in the business. How has your experience with music and the music industry changed, and in what ways has it stayed the same?

Koz: That’s a really interesting question! In terms of mechanics of the record business and releasing music, it's a complete sea change. It's almost unrecognizable from the way it was when I started. Music is still incredibly important to people's lives, but now there are no gatekeepers and that's a game changer for everyone. I’ve found artists I would have never heard before because the playing field has been leveled. In that way this is a really exciting time for music if you have the time to dive into it. If it's happening, just embrace it.

Fennie: At what age did you know you wanted to be a full time musician?