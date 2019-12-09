Throngs of Calistogans and visitors lined rain-slicked streets Saturday to watch the 24th annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
Tractors, trucks and construction equipment festooned with Christmas lights rolled downtown in a tradition that Conde Nast Traveler named one of “The World’s Most Over-the-Top Christmas Parades.”
Sixty floats registered for the parade, but almost half pulled out because of the heavy rain that drenched Calistoga on Saturday before mostly stopping before the parade started at 7 p.m. Thirty-two floats and thousands of spectators soldiered on.
“At the end of the day Mother Nature was kind to us and held back the showers pretty much for the duration of the parade,” said Betsy Reynard, marketing and public relations manager for the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “There were a few sprinkles, but everyone was out there with bells on.”
Prizes were awarded in the following categories:
-- Best in Show and Best Float: Romeo Vineyards & Cellars
-- Best Youth Entry: Calistoga High School Band
-- Best Pre-1960 Tractor: Wolleson Vineyard
-- Best 1960-Present Tractor: Chateau Montelena Winery
-- Best 1960-Present Utility Vehicle or Truck: Calistoga Post Office.
The parade was the highlight of a weekend of activities, including the Holiday Village Tree Lighting Street Faire, live music, and appearances by Santa Claus.
The top sponsors of this year’s parade were Belkorp Ag and Laura Michael Wines.