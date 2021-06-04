Decorate for the Fourth of July in Calistoga with red, white, and blue

Due to the uncertainty around social distancing, and covid-19 regulations, in April, the Celebrate! Napa Valley board faced the difficult decision to postpone Calistoga's annual Fourth of July parade for one more year.

"We feel the safest way to support our community is to present an alternative to celebrate Independence Day as a community," the board said in a statement.

So, instead of heading down town to watch the floats roll by, C!NV invites all residences and business in the City of Calistoga to decorate your home or storefront in your best patriotic decor. Paint the town red, white, and blue with your community spirit!

You can register your “float” to secure a place on the map, and receive event signage. Parade goers can follow the map and vote for their favorite “floats.” Prizes will be awarded in both business and residential categories.

Registration opens June 10.

Follow the event at celebratenapavalley.org and on Facebook and Instagram for updates and guidelines. Questions regarding events can be directed to info@celebratenapavalley.com.